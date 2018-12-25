Woman struck and killed on Christmas night east of Muncie

SELMA, Ind. — An 84-year-old woman has been struck and killed outside her home on Christmas night, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident occurred in the 7800 block of Ind. 32 in Selma, just east of Muncie.

Police say the woman was in the roadway when the car struck her. The driver has stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Drugs or alcohol aren’t considered to be a factor at this time.

A stretch of Ind. 32 in Selma will be closed as the investigation continues.

