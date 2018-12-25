Twin brothers displaced after fire breaks out in their home near downtown Indianapolis

Posted 6:57 am, December 25, 2018, by

House fire at 12th and New Jersey near downtown Indpls. {picture courtesy of IFD}

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two twin brother have working smoke alarms to thank for alerting them to a fire that occurred on their front porch of their home in the 1200 block of New Jersey Street Tuesday morning just about 3:00 a.m.

According to IFD officials, the brothers, age 73, were alerted by the alarms and discovered that part of their front porch of their 3 story residence was on fire. They exited the home out the back door with no injuries.

Fire officials have estimated damage to the home at about $20,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.