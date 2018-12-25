Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Hammond man

Posted 8:54 pm, December 25, 2018

Romulo Najera, 81, last seen in Hammond.

HAMMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Hammond man last seen on Christmas morning.

Romulo Najera, 81, is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hate, white button up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Najera was last seen in Hammond, Indiana – which is 159 miles northwest of Indianapolis – on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hammond Police at 219-660-0000 or 911.

