Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LONDON — Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much.

The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.

He says “don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you” before wishing everyone a good holiday.

He says “I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other.”

McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.

