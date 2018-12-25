× Mom shares story about spending first Christmas at Riley: ‘It’s been a long journey’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A baby’s first Christmas inside a hospital. It’s a sad and unfortunate reality that thousands of families go through this time of the year.

A 3-month-old and his mom are keeping their spirits high at Riley Hospital for Children.

The ornaments are decorated with baby foot prints, the stockings are hung, and the music filled the room. Dashana Sebree has made her son Jamier’s hospital room, feel more like home.

“It’s been a long journey, it’s been very tough,” said Sebree.

Jamier was born with very sick kidneys, he’s on dialysis. One of his Riley doctors, Dr. Paulomi Chaudhry told us, “He had big cysts in his kidneys that basically made him not functional, or we were worried they wouldn’t be functional when we looked at him prenatally.”

Although it’s been a tough journey, Sebree says, she’s thankful for what she has.

“It’s his first Christmas, no, he doesn’t know the meaning. But, like every day I am always here. I don’t want him to feel alone,” she said.

Sebree says, she’s not alone either. Spending the holidays at Riley Hospital, means a bigger family to celebrate with.

“I have my family support, I have my church family support, and I have the Riley family support.” That’s something Riley focuses on when families spend time there over the holidays. Dr. Chaudhry said, “It’s hard and we always acknowledge that and it’s really tough. As much as we would like to get all our baby’s home to be able to spend the holidays with their family, sometimes that’s just not possible because what they need from us.”

While Jamier continues to fight and get better, his mom and dad are hoping their Christmas wish, comes true.

“Be home and spending time with family. Hopefully he meets the criteria for his kidney transplant, if not, he’s just going to keep on pushing,” said Sebree.

If you would like to support sick or injured children at Riley Hospital this Christmas, click here.