LeBron sorry for posting rapper’s ‘Jewish money’ lyric

Posted 12:12 pm, December 25, 2018, by

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced “Jewish money.” The Los Angeles Lakers star says he simply got caught up in the music, thought the lyric was a “compliment” and offers “apologies, for sure.”

The lyric comes from the song “ASMR” by rapper 21 Savage. James shared it over the weekend on his Instagram account, which has nearly 46 million followers.

The lyric says, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

James apologized on ESPN — “if I offended anyone.” He says he regularly posts lyrics and listens to “great music” in his car. He adds: “That was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people.”

Later the rapper tweeted his own apology .

James’ posting was highlighted by Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a media company.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.