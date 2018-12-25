Early Christmas morning house fire displaces 9

Posted 3:59 am, December 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:03AM, December 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nine people were displaced in an early Christmas morning house fire on the city’s near east side Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Indianapolis Fire Department, a passerby in the area of 25th and College Avenue just before 1:30a.m., noticed smoke coming from the home and rushed to the front door knocking and yelling to those inside about seeing the fire from the roof.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started from an electrical outlet in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

Damage to the home is listed around  $40,000.

Fire officials also noted that working smoke alarms had not been activated.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

 

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.