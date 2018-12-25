× Earlham College making more than $4 million in budget cuts

RICHMOND, Ind. — Earlham College in Richmond will make more than $4 million in budget cuts for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Richmond Palladium-Item reports Monday that the cuts come as officials continue to work on a plan to bring financial sustainability to the liberal arts school in eastern Indiana.

The newspaper adds that Earlham has operated at a budget deficit for the past several years. Earlier this month, trustees approved a 12-percent cut to the current $50 million budget.

School spokesman Brian Zimmerman said the savings primarily will come from the personnel side of things and include the loss of 11 teaching faculty positions. Most are visiting professors on one-year contracts. Two retiring professors also won’t be replaced.

Tuition at Earlham is about $45,500 per year.