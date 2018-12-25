× Christmas house fires leave 15 people displaced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 15 people are displaced this Christmas night after their homes went up in flames in Indianapolis.

Authorities said each fire happened one after the next. They believe two of the house fires may be connected.

“All of the same firefighters fought all three fires, so basically they went from one to the other to the other,” IFD Spokesperson Rita Reith said.

The first fire on 25th and College started at 1 Christmas morning. “It was a family of 9. There were three adults and six children who were awakened by a passerby who saw the fire coming out of their second story window,” Reith said.

Investigators believe an electrical problem caused the fire. The next house fire broke out on N. New Jersey St. “That fire was contained mostly to the front porch area. It did not get into the house, but they did have to shut off utilities and the house was not livable for the rest of the day,” Reith explained.

The fire displaced 73-year-old twin brothers, but 30 minutes later the third fire happened at a N. Alabama St. home.

Two adults and two young children were inside at the time. “The adults that were in the house said they just hadn’t been to bed very long. She was awaken by the sound of popping noises which she thinks may have been glass breaking,” Reith said.

They were able to escape safely, but they’re still looking for their two cats.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the home was a total loss. Santa just stopped by and dropped off the children’s presents.

“I just think it’s an awful time frame for any fire to happen especially on Christmas morning when you’re wanting to celebrate with your family, your friends, and your kids,” Reith said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the last two homes to catch fire.

They said because the last two homes are so close to one another, investigators believe the fires are possibly connected.

If you have any information about the fires call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.