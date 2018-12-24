Serious injury accident in Avon shuts down Dan Jones Road

AVON, Ind. — A four car accident in Avon has resulted in three adults being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, police say.

One person is in serious condition.

According to Indiana State Police, the accident occurred on Dan Jones Road, just north of County Road 300 S. around 9 p.m Monday.

Indiana State Police have taken over the scene of the accident from Avon police.

Dan Jones Road will be closed between County Road 300 S. and County Road 200 S. as re-constructionists are called to scene.

