Man critical after being found shot on interstate

Posted 5:29 pm, December 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after being found shot Christmas Eve on the interstate.

Just after 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to northbound I-65 near the 21st St exit on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gun shot wound in critical condition.

Police do not know the circumstances around the shooting at this time. The scene is very close to Methodist Hospital.

State police do not have a suspect in custody and are looking for information.

If you saw something, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

