× Mail thieves target Johnson County homes looking for gift cards

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wants members of the community to watch out for mail thieves.

Deputies believe the thieves were looking for gift cards and money.

Silver Hill Drive is just one of the areas that’s been targeted by these thieves. Neighbors said it’s disappointing that someone would do this around the holiday season.

According to the police report, more than 20 different homes were targeted. The homes are all with-in minutes of each other.

“I did notice some neighbor’s mail was spread on the street on Friday. Whether that flew out of the box or someone took it I don’t know,” Johnson County resident Jesse Jeffries said.

“They’ve just been taking Christmas cards out of the mailboxes and checking to see if there is any money in them,” Mailbox victim Jack Fazio said.

Jack Fazio’s mail was taken. “It’s a little disconcerting, but it could also just be some kids fooling around too, so I’m not real concern about it. Police seem to be on top of it,” Fazio said.

His neighbor’s mailbox was targeted too.

“A neighbor from down the street brought us some mail they have found laying in the street. I guess it was with a pile of other mail that have been taken out of people’s mailboxes here,” Mailbox victim James Wetzel.

Fazio and Wetzel don’t believe any money was taken from them, but they’re disappointed it’s happening. “On one hand it’s upsetting, but on the other hand it’s kind of sad. Because whatever situation they are in they think they’re forced to do this and take stuff from other people,” Wetzel said.

Neighbors said they’ve never had an issue in the past, but will be on the lookout for the thieves.

The sheriff’s office said if you see any suspicious activity call 911.