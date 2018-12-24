A chance for Christmas snow for central Indiana

I am still holding out hope for a little Christmas snow. Emphasis on the word “little”. We first started tracking this weather system over a week ago as it resided west of Mongolia over the the Asian continent.

Computer models project moisture moving in to the western part of the state early Tuesday morning. It will then spread east across the state and exit late morning/early Tuesday afternoon.

The moisture will have to overcome a layer of dry air in the lower 5,000ft of the atmosphere. As moisture moves in, it will fall in to the dry air layer and the moisture will evaporate. As the moisture evaporates, it will cool the air surrounding the water droplet in a process called evaporative cooling. This should allow the air temperature to drop to the point supportive of snow. The snow should only last for a short period of time. Expect snow showers to change over to light rain showers through the morning. At this time it does not look like we will see any accumulating snow from this system.

I think we could start to see snow falling as early as 5am near the Illinois/Indiana state line and as early as 7am in the Indianapolis area. Most of the moisture should be out of central Indiana by noon.

By late afternoon clouds should begin to break and temperatures should be able to warm in to the 40°s.