INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Lee Foundation has been giving assistance to families in need for 32 years. On Saturday, the foundation gave toys, food, bikes and gloves to families in need. The event started as a Halloween candy giveaway in the 80s. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church sponsored the event, which helped more than 700 families.
The Lee Foundation celebrates 32 years of giving
