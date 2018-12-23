INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Ross Foundation gave out toys and food to families in need on Saturday. The foundation aims to go beyond just providing holiday assistance; it strives to help families out of tough situations on a more fundamental level. The event helped more than 600 children by giving out 1,500 toys, hats and gloves. Indy Parks hosted the event.
Ross Foundation helps families in need
-
Police shop with children in need
-
Indianapolis family hosts Toys for Tots event
-
Lawrence firefighters help families in need
-
Columbus program connects children with 24-hour safe places, resources
-
Circle City Toy Run benefits Salvation Army
-
-
‘Yorktown United’: Residents fight for property threatened with eminent domain
-
Locally owned apparel shop comes to Noblesville to support veterans
-
Vinatieri offers support for kids battling juvenile arthritis
-
Friends and family of fallen Boone County deputy raising money for National Police Week
-
After Ohio boy’s toy stolen from porch, officer delivers a new one
-
-
Donations needed for Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed thousands this Thanksgiving
-
Indiana governor seeks to expand foster care services to age 23 in 2019 agenda
-
Wish 4 Our Heroes provides early Christmas for Indiana military families