Ross Foundation helps families in need

December 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Ross Foundation gave out toys and food to families in need on Saturday. The foundation aims to go beyond just providing holiday assistance; it strives to help families out of tough situations on a more fundamental level. The event helped more than 600 children by giving out 1,500 toys, hats and gloves. Indy Parks hosted the event.

