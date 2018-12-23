× Light rain and snow showers are likely for Christmas Day

Expect a cool, dry Christmas Eve with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds.

As a cold front moves moves this way a few snow showers are likely by sunrise Tuesday. As temperatures rise into the low 40s our snow showers will change to light rain before ending. No snow accumulation is expected.

We’ll have a warming trend late this week and highs will rise into the 50s.

Expect a cool, sunny Christmas Eve.

We’ll have snow showers and light rain on Christmas Day

High pressure will give us sunny skies on Wednesday.

Showers will develop late Thursday.

Rain will continue through Friday.