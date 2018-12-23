IN Focus: South Bend mayor considering a run for President?

Posted 7:54 am, December 23, 2018, by

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he won’t seek a third term, fueling speculation he may run for president in 2020.

Buttigieg announced Monday he won’t seek re-election next year but didn’t reveal his future political plans.

The 36-year-old gained national attention as he campaigned for Democratic National Committee chairman last year. He dropped out of that race just before voting started.

Buttigieg was scheduled to speak Saturday at an Iowa political dinner along with other potential Democratic presidential candidates. He also spoke at a Progress Iowa event last year.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar who served in Afghanistan in 2014 as a Naval Reserve officer.

He married his husband, Chasten Glezman, in June.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.