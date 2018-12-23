IN Focus: Rokita, Banks on shutdown drama, Mattis depature

Posted 7:35 am, December 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:36AM, December 23, 2018

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Todd Rokita appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the high-stakes drama in DC as lawmakers try to avoid a prolonged government shutdown.

“President Trump made a promise to the American people to build the border wall, and it is now time for Congress to help deliver by providing the necessary funding to build the wall,” Rokita said in a written statement this week. “I made a similar promise: an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and protect our country, and that’s why I will vote on spending bills that properly continue fixing our border security, including an effective wall.”

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) voiced his displeasure with the situation, citing the hundreds of thousands of government workers impacted.

Carson said simply: “This is no way to run a country.”

In the video above, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) shares his thoughts on the shutdown, and on the departure of defense secretary James Mattis, who resigned on Thursday after the President’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

Banks said he was disappointed Mattis was stepping down, and also said he hope the President would not make the decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.