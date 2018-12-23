IN Focus: Braun ‘supports President’s approach’ on border wall funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's Republican U.S. Senator-elect Mike Braun tells CBS4 he supports President Trump's approach in the midst of another shutdown showdown, with Trump standing firm as Congress refuses his demand for $5 billion in taxpayer dollars to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Braun made his comments in support of the president's position Tuesday in an interview with CBS4 - his first since defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly in November.

“I like what President Trump said, that hey this is such a big deal it’s not going to be the end of the world if it (a shutdown) happened," said Braun, who will be sworn-in and take office in January. "Sometimes you’ve got to take drastic action to change the dynamic in a healthy direction.”

Braun added that if the threat becomes reality, he doesn't believe a government shutdown would be as chaotic as some would portray it to be.

"I think I’m OK with the fact, since it was proven over the times it has happened - it’s not the end of the world."

Braun said he has been to Washington twice since the election when he unseated Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly.

“I’m going to talk about stuff that’s going to make people even in my own party squirm a little bit,” Braun said, suggesting he would like to take a campaign promise of term limits and turn it into legislation.

He has yet to learn which committees he will sit on but said he requested agriculture, infrastructure along with health, education labor and pensions.

With the backdrop of Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing, President Trump’s first national security adviser, Braun said he believes the Special Counsel’s investigation has “gone on for a long time.”