INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Firefighters from IFD put on a light display at Riley Hospital for Children on Saturday. Dozens of tow and fire trucks put on the display for patients and family members. The trucks began at 10th and Indiana and drove a half mile to the hospital. IFD hopes to make the display an annual event.
IFD puts on light display for children’s hospital
