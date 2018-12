× Firefighters looking for injured puppy’s owner following interstate discovery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IFD is looking for an injured puppy’s owner after it was discovered on an interstate Saturday.

At around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, IFD says a Good Samaritan dropped off the injured dog at Station 10 on the northeast side.

The pup is doing well at Noah’s Animal Hospital.

If you have information on who may own the injured puppy, call 317-327-3811.

The adorable pup (see previous post) is still under doctors care at Noah’s Animal Hospital and doing very well. If you have info please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 317-327-3811 🚔 or 317-327-6000 🚒 and let us know. — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 23, 2018