Detectives investigating after body found inside dumpster at apartment complex on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a body was found inside a dumpster at a south side apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers with the southeast district were called to the 300 block of Teddy Lane on the report of a deceased person located in a dumpster.

That scene is located at Country Club Apartments on the south side. Identification of the body has not been made at this time.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

