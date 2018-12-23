$10K reward offered in Indiana businessman’s unsolved slaying

Posted 12:52 pm, December 23, 2018, by

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Relatives of a popular southern Indiana businessman who was fatally shot during a robbery are hoping a $10,000 reward will lead to an arrest in his slaying.

Forty-nine-year-old Praful Patel was killed Oct. 11 while working at the Stop N Go convenience store he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.

The News and Tribune reports that an assailant shot Patel and reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot in the Ohio River city.

The reward that’s being offered by the FBI’s Indianapolis field office seeks information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Jeffersonville Police Department Sgt. Isaac Parker says Patel was “a good man” who was well-liked by countless customers.

Parker says police have spoken to hundreds of people in their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.