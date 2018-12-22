× Woman finds military service medal, hopes to return it to rightful owner

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—A woman who found a military service medal is hoping to get it back to its rightful owner.

On Friday, Diana Ebling says she found a Meritorious Service Medal in the parking lot of a commercial building. The name inscribed on the back of the medal reads “George Hicks III.”

Ebling says she tried to locate George Hicks III online but didn’t have much luck.

“I just know I need to find the owner of this medal. It has to be important to him,” Ebling said.

The Meritorious Service Medal was established January 16, 1969. It is awarded to “any member of the Armed Forces of the United States or to any member of the Armed Forces of a friendly foreign nation who, has distinguished himself or herself by outstanding meritorious achievement or service…”

Ebling says she hopes to get the medal returned to George Hickey III or his family in time for the holidays.

“I would just be honored to be able to present this back to his. He had to have done something wonderful for someone else or for a good cause to have received this medal,” she said.

If you know George Hickey III and can help get this medal to him or his family, you can contact CBS4 at News4@cbs4indy.com