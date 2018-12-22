× Police in Lawrence looking for man after bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after a bank in Lawrence was robbed on Saturday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Fifth Third Bank, located at 56th St. and Post Rd., on the report of a robbery.

Police say a man, described as an African-American wearing a black hooded coat, black sock hat and having some facial hair, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

A weapon was implied but not seen by bank staff.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.