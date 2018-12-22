Morgan has triple-double, No. 22 Indiana tops Jacksonville

Posted 9:14 pm, December 22, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 22: Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Jacksonville Dolphins at Assembly Hall on December 22, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Morgan recorded the second triple-double in Indiana history and the 22nd-ranked Hoosiers won their sixth straight, 94-64 over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Morgan finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Steve Downing against Michigan in 1971 as the only Indiana player to accomplish the feat. Downing did it with points, rebounds and blocks. Morgan went 5-for-5 from the field and added three blocks and two steals.

Indiana (11-2) went 6-0 in December, the first time the Hoosiers have gone undefeated in a calendar month since November 2012.

Aljami Durham scored a career-high 18 points, Romeo Langford had 15 and Justin Smith and Devonte Green each scored 13.

Jace Hogan led the Dolphins (7-7) with 17 points. JD Notae scored 15, and Jalyn Hinton had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana shot a season-high 64.8 percent from the field, while its defense forced nearly as many turnovers (20) as the Dolphins had made field goals (24).

Jacksonville jumped out to a 14-9 lead, but Indiana responded with a 35-10 run to close out the first half. The Hoosiers led by as many as 35 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The Dolphins went 0-2 in the state of Indiana, losing to Notre Dame and the Hoosiers.

Indiana: The Hoosiers are getting back to full health after battling injury issues early on, and are showing how dangerous they can be.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville: Hosts Presbyterian on Dec. 30.

Indiana: Resumes Big Ten play by hosting Illinois on Jan. 3.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

