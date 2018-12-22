Man dies after large wave sweeps him into Lake Michigan

Posted 12:15 pm, December 22, 2018

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A northwest Indiana man was killed after a large wave swept him and a friend into Lake Michigan.

Indiana Conservation police say the two were walking along a breakwall leading to the Michigan City Lighthouse on Friday evening when a more-than 10-foot high wave knocked both into the water.

One of the men, a 22-year-old from La Porte, swam back to the breakwall and threw a life ring into the water. But his friend — identified as 20-year-old Slater Harkleroad — did not resurface.

The U.S. Coastguard later pulled Harkleroad, of Union Mills, from the water. He was taken to a hospital where he was produced dead.

