Indiana Governor Fellowship applications being accepted

Posted 12:16 pm, December 22, 2018, by
Gov. Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says his office is accepting applications through March 31 for the 2019-2020 Governor’s Fellowship.

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees in either the fall 2018 or spring 2019. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government. Fellows are placed in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online . The application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by March 31.

