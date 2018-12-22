Authorities: Bartholomew County man admits to arson after 2 separate house fires

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested a Waynesville man after he reportedly admitted to police he set two separate house fires.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, agencies were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Main Cross in Waynesville on the report of a residence fire.

When units arrived, they encountered 33-year-old Daniel Burton and another fire nearby, in the 2600 block of E. Main Cross. Firefighters were able to put both house fires out.

Burton then reportedly admitted to authorities he caused both fires.

He was arrested for arson.

