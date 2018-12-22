4-year-old who spent entire life in hospital goes home for Christmas

Posted 3:11 pm, December 22, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS – A 4-year-old girl who has lived her entire life in a Missouri pediatric hospital has finally gone home, just in time for Christmas.

According to KDSK, Phalynn Graham was born two months early, before her lungs could fully develop.

Doctors at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital had to put her on a ventilator, and the constant medical care she required kept Phalynn in the hospital. She learned how to walk, talk and do all the other things children do, but never went home – until doctors cleared her Thursday, days before Christmas.

Tarvarshay Graham, Phalynn’s mother, has lupus and receives treatment three times a week. She told KDSK that they were able to find a nurse to stay with Phalynn during her appointments.

When asked what it meant to have Phalynn home, Graham said the feeling was “unexplainable,” and that she was just happy for the entire family to be able to spend the holiday together.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.