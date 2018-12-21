× Tips to stay safe while out Christmas shopping

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We are only a few days away from Christmas and as you can imagine, people are trying to get their last-minute shopping done.

Police want to make sure you are safe while doing so. Police say the people committing these crimes are looking for an opportunity when you’re most vulnerable to steal from you.

The holiday season brings along with it people trying to take away your cheer.

“This is the time of year to make sure you keep everything locked in the trunk. don’t leave anything on the back seat hanging out,” Indianapolis resident Damone Means said.

IMPD made a PSA video to give shoppers safety advice. They want shoppers to stay vigilant.

#WATCH: Holdiay Shopping can be a lot of fun as you search for and get the perfect gift for someone. Keep your holiday cheer by following a few shopping and safety tips found in our new #PSA! #HolidaySafety #IMPDcares pic.twitter.com/rPiyVv6dSF — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 11, 2018

“Get your keys out before you leave the store. That way as you’re walking to your car while you’re carrying your packages you’re not fumbling through your keys to give someone an opportunity to make you a victim of a crime,” IMPD Public Information Officer Michael Hewitt said.

Shoppers should also shop with a buddy and keep all the presents you buy in the trunk.

“We don’t want you to leave your packages or any valuables laying on the seat of the car that’s in plain view of someone who may want to steal those packages from you,” Hewitt said.

Susan Levay always shops safe, but tries to see the good in everyone too.

“I think it’s important to be hopeful. I think it’s important to connect with others and look for that in other people, but also be realistic about the fact there are people out there who for a variety of reasons may take advantage,” Levay said.

Police say if you’re ever approached by someone in the parking lot trying to rob you, use the panic button on your keys. It will alert others something may be wrong.

Police say if you’re shopping and don’t feel comfortable walking to your vehicle alone, see if there’s someone working that can walk with you.