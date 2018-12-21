Terry Hutchens, a longtime IU beat reporter, dies following Fishers crash
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Terry Hutchens, a longtime Indiana University beat writer, has passed away.
The 60-year-old sports reporter known as “Hutch” died Friday after being critically injured in a crash in Fishers on Monday. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his mother, Dena, sister Kelly and sons Bryan and Kevin.
Hutchens spent nearly 28 years as a reporter, first at the Indianapolis News before moving to the Indianapolis Star and then CNHI Sports Indiana. He also authored 11 books, 10 of which were about IU sports, according to our news gathering partners at the Star.
A widely celebrated writer, Hutchens was named Indiana Sportswriter of the Year five times.
The sports community has begun to express their condolences: