Take a look at this: Holiday prank and 175 trees in one home

Posted 12:19 pm, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, December 21, 2018

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

Think you went overboard on the holiday decorations this year? 

You clearly haven’t seen Jeannie Harrison’s home!

The North Carolina resident has over 175 Christmas trees inside her house.

“I just started one day and it got bigger and bigger,” Harrison said.

Since starting the annual tradition in 2010, Harrison said she’s had about one thousand visitors.

“Their mouth flies open. They’ll say, ‘I can’t believe this.'”

She doesn’t charge admission, but insists visitors bring a canned good for donating.

And looks like two actors just made the Deadpool for holidays!

Hugh Jackman has once again pranked actor Ryan Reynolds. This time, Jake Gyllenhaal joined in.

The Deadpool star Instagrammed photos and said the guys told him it was a Christmas sweater party, but it wasn’t.

Reynolds came dressed in a lovely sweater with a gold ribbon while the others wore regular shirts.

Reynolds and Jackman have a history of trolling each other on Twitter.

Finally, what’s a popular Christmas wish for bald guys? A new head of hair, right?

Well, Shaq got his Christmas wish!

And that blond wig isn’t coming off easy — it’s glued on!

