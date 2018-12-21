Ring in 2019 at these fabulous parties around Indy!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Want to do something exciting to ring in 2019, but still don’t have plans?

Say “farewell” to 2018 and “hello” to a brand new year by checking out one (or more) of these 15 fabulous New Year’s Eve celebrations around the Circle City!

Family-friendly events:

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Children’s Museum Indianapolis, Sunburst Atrium: 3000 N Meridian St., Indianapolis

–Grand countdown at noon or one o’clock

–Both countdowns will have a grand finale

–Hear music from Grammy nominated Zak Morgan

–Create a paper time capsule

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Limberlost State Historic Site: 200 6th St., Geneva

–Enjoy crafts, games, refreshments and a balloon drop

–Countdown to “midnight” at noon

Dec. 31: 8 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre: 9301 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

–This is your last chance to enjoy this performance, based on the famous film

Dec. 31: 3 p.m.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse: 125 S Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis

–Celebrate the end of 2018 and kick off 2019 by cheering on the Indiana Pacers!

Fancy + fun parties:

Dec. 31: 9 p.m.

Irvington Lodge Events: 5515 E Washington St., Indianapolis

–Dancing, light appetizers, party favors, and balloon drop at midnight

–Cash bar provided by Lincoln Square

–Wear your dressiest black & white attire and celebrate the new year in style!

Dec. 31: 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Crown Plaza, Union Station: 123 W Louisiana St., Indianapolis

–Live music, dancing, DJs, charity poker, dueling pianos, and stand-up comedy

Dec. 31: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Punch Bowl Social: 120 S Meridian St., Indianapolis

–90s playlist all night, free photo booth, and themed specialty punch

–Themed outfits not required, but appreciated!

Dec. 31: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Pavilion at Pan Am: 201 S Capitol Ave., Indianapolis

–Premium open bar, midnight champagne toast, DJ’s and live performances, party favors, photo booth, appetizers and desserts

–Music by: DJ Hugh Jeffner, DJ Slater Hogan, and DJ Amp.

Dec. 31: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

One Up: 723 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis

–Fundraising event

–Includes champagne toast at midnight

–Free play arcade games all night!

Dec. 31: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Howl at the Moon: 20 E Georgia St., Indianapolis

–Variety of packages available

–Premium open bar, catered dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight, party favors

Dec. 31: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Indianapolis: 1 S Capital Ave., Indianapolis

–Entertainment includes: The Flying Toasters, My Yellow Rickshaw, Mixtape, Corey Cox, DJ Brian Jackson, Pyramid of Enlightenment Palm Readers

–Midnight balloon drop with more than 15,000 balloons

–Upgraded bar and food options

Dec. 31: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Regions Bank: 1 Indiana Square, Indianapolis

–360 view of downtown and heated rooftop event space

–Music by: DJ Indiana Jones, DJ Gabby Love, Lockstar, Action Jackson, Lemi Vice, DJ Rican, DJ Annie D, DJ Alex G and hosted by The Bizness

–Live special performance at midnight

New Year’s activities

Dec. 31: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Indianapolis Propylaeum: 1410 N Delaware St. #2, Indianapolis

–Tickets include cocktail hour, 3-course dinner, beer and wine open bar, tour of the mansion, champagne toast, and murder mystery experience

–Costumes encouraged

Dec. 31: 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

The Athenaeum Theatre: 401 E Michigan St., Indianapolis

–Two special New Year’s matches: 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Topgolf Fishers: 9200 E 116ths St., Fishers

–Live entertainment, chef-inspired menu and midnight celebration

–Packages include unlimited game play for up to six guests, front row seats to a midnight fireworks show and party favors