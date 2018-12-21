Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend to get white rhino exhibit

A white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum) stands with a cattle egret on the savanna. Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A zoo in South Bend is expected to get a white rhino.

The South Bend Tribune reports that an exhibit for the male rhino will also be developed with help from a $50,000 grant from the St. Joseph County Council.

Some camels will be moved to another zoo to make room for the rhino exhibit at Potawatomi Zoo, which is expected to cost about $100,000.

Potawatomi Zoo animal programs director Josh Sisk says some zoos that breed rhinos are having difficulty finding room for males. He said housing two together doesn’t work because “males are solitary.”

Poaching and habitat loss threaten white rhinos in the wild. About 270 are at accredited zoos in the United States.

