Military mom home for Christmas surprises daughter in Carmel kindergarten class

Posted 9:18 pm, December 21, 2018, by

CARMEL, Ind. – A touching reunion was caught on camera in Carmel on Friday.

A mother who had been on active duty in the Navy surprised her daughter at Orchard Park Elementary School just in time for Christmas.

The little girl named Renee can be heard yelling “Mommy!” when she spots her mom, Mallory, enter her kindergarten classroom.

Carmel Clay Schools says the two hadn’t seen each other since August of this year.

It sounds like the family has some fun activities planned for the holidays too. In the video, the mother and daughter discuss baking cookies and watching Disney movies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.