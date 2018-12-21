Military mom home for Christmas surprises daughter in Carmel kindergarten class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – A touching reunion was caught on camera in Carmel on Friday.

A mother who had been on active duty in the Navy surprised her daughter at Orchard Park Elementary School just in time for Christmas.

The little girl named Renee can be heard yelling “Mommy!” when she spots her mom, Mallory, enter her kindergarten classroom.

Carmel Clay Schools says the two hadn’t seen each other since August of this year.

It sounds like the family has some fun activities planned for the holidays too. In the video, the mother and daughter discuss baking cookies and watching Disney movies.