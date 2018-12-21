Man hospitalized after being found shot in chest on far east side of Indy

Posted 8:35 pm, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31PM, December 21, 2018

Shooting on Indy’s far east side leaves person critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found shot in the chest on the far east side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Metropolitan police say officers were called to the scene in the 10600 block of East Belhaven Place at about 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say they found the victim in an SUV, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was then transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say it’s unclear if the man was shot at the location he was found or if he drove himself afterwards.

Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.