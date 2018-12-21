Indianapolis café offers free coffee, donuts for anyone who needs companionship on Christmas

Posted 10:25 am, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:28AM, December 21, 2018

Photo courtesy of Neidhammer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Most businesses are closed on Christmas, but one local café is opening its doors to serve anyone in need.

Neidhammer Coffee Co. is offering free coffee, donuts, and hugs to anyone who is alone, lonely, or just wants companionship on Christmas.

The employees volunteered to come in Christmas Day to help in an effort to de-commercialize the holiday and focus on peace and goodwill.

You can stop by Neidhammer Coffee Co. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at 2102 East Washington Street.

Photo courtesy of Neidhammer

