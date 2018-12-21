× Friday morning starts with rain; drier for the weekend

Definitely a gloomy start to the morning. The cold front made it through last night but now we’ll be left with clouds, dropping temperatures, and the wind picking up. Live Guardian Radar shows light rain spread all over Central Indiana Friday morning. The rain is already fizzling for many of us and will continue to impact the morning commute but will be completely wrapped up by lunchtime. So, take along your umbrella for the first thing but you won’t need it in the afternoon. We’ve got a home game on Sunday! Weather will be seasonably pleasant in the upper 30s and staying dry.

Christmas Eve will be just lovely with seasonable temps in the upper 30s and a little bit of sunshine. Christmas Day is Tuesday and right now it looks like the rain should hold off until the afternoon/evening with more rain expected in the days following.