Foodie Spotlight: Fleming’s Steakhouse

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (find him on Instagram, @eatindywatchindie)

Here we are just a few days from Christmas, which just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Being a foodie and all, this got me to thinking about Tuesday food specials; you know, the daily specials that restaurants offer that are typically a fantastic deal. I combed through the interwebs and found a local Tuesday deal that would be perfect for Christmas dinner. So perfect in fact, I had to try it out for myself. You know, it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. The restaurant is Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and the deal of the day is the Prime Tomahawk three-course menu for two. When you see the size of this Tomahawk steak, you’re probably gonna think its dinner for ten, not two…but more on that later.

Fleming’s is located at 8487 Union Chapel Road, just across the street from the Keystone Fashion Mall in the Kohl’s Shopping Center, where they’ve been taking care of the us Hoosiers for over thirteen years now. I remember when they first opened…where has the time gone? Fleming’s is the definition of a high-class restaurant; whether you’re talking about the beautiful décor or the professional staff, you know you’re going to have a first-rate experience. The open dining area is pristine with its red leather seating and white tablecloths…I could go on and on, but I haven’t even gotten to the food yet.

Starter:

Fleming’s Chopped Salad…Now this is a proper start to a fine meal, and there is good reason that this salad bears the name of the restaurant. Get a load of all this goodness… walnuts, tomato, cucumber, root vegetables, shaved parmesan, and tossed with a delicious honey-lime vinaigrette. It might be smart to order two different salads for a little variety, but make sure this chopped salad is the one sitting in front of you.

Entrée:

Prime Tomahawk…There’s no choice to make here, but you don’t need one. All of your dreams will come true when you bite into this steak (Napoleon Dynamite, anyone?). This massive 35 ounce tomahawk is as big as your head, and is unmistakable with its extremely long bone. This is the steak that would make the Cro-Magnon man jealous. To accompany the steak, you get your choice of a signature butter…bearnaisse, smoked chile, or my personal fave, herbed horseradish. You could also take the bone home and give your dog the best Christmas present ever!

Sides:

Fleming’s Potatoes…The list of side options is very long and any one of them would make for an excellent choice, but these potatoes were a show-stopper. Layers of thinly sliced potatoes smothered in cheese and cream sauce…kinda like a cheesy potato lasagna. For your second side, you can’t go wrong with the North Atlantic Lobster Macaroni & Cheese. Load up on them carbs!

Dessert:

Chocolate Lava Cake…This one almost seems like a no-brainer, although, the other choices are mighty tempting. They start with a decadent chocolate cake that has a molten center of Callebaut Belgian chocolate, and they serve that with creamy vanilla ice cream and chopped pistachios. The perfect finish to an exquisite meal!

One last thing before I sign off…this deal is the Tuesday special, but if you ask nicely they’ll give it to you any day of the week (wink, wink). Also, head on over to my Instagram page (@eatindywatchindie) for a chance to win a $100 Fleming’s gift card. Merry Christmas, foodies!