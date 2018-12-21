Expect colder temperatures through Christmas Day

Posted 4:42 pm, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:10PM, December 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Colder air will stick around for the weekend. We’ll have a dry Saturday ahead of our next weather system and light rain will change to snow as temperatures fall  Sunday.

Expect a dry Christmas Eve with a chance for rain and snow showers on Christmas Day. Depending on the exact track of that weather system we may see some snow accumulation on Christmas Day.

We’ll have a warming trend late next week and highs will rise into the 50s.

Highs will be in the 40s Saturday.

Expect the roof and window to be closed for Sunday’s game.

Light rain will change to snow before ending late.

We’ll have a dry Christmas Eve.

We’ll have a chance for rain and snow showers on Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be in the 30s on Christmas Day.

