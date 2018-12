PLAINFIELD, Ind.– Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a Plainfield auto store.

Crews were called to the scene at Indy Auto Guru, located at 2750 East Main Street, around 1:45 p.m.

The fire was out before 3 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Both sides of U.S. 40 were shut down in front of the business, but were expected to be open by 4 p.m.