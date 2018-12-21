× Cass County crash kills 2 teens, injures 6 other people

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Two teen were killed and six other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday.

Sheriff Randy Pryor says it happened on US 35 between 200 N and 300 N at about 6:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a vehicle slowed down on northbound US 35 because of an animal in the roadway. That’s when a semi-tractor trailer struck the car from the rear, then swerved into the southbound lane while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Sheriff Pryor says a vehicle traveling southbound swerved to avoid the semi, leading that vehicle to go off the road and crash into a field, ejecting two teens who died from their injuries. Three other occupants in that car were taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Three occupants that were in the northbound lane, a mother and her two children, were taken to the same hospital, according to Sheriff Pryor. The semi driver was not injured.