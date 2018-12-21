× Cass County crash kills 2 teen girls, injures 6 other people

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Two teenagers were killed and six other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday.

Sheriff Randy Pryor says it happened on US 35 between 200 N and 300 N at about 6:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a vehicle slowed down on northbound US 35 because of an animal in the roadway. That’s when a semi-tractor trailer, driven by 58-year-old Jerry Williams, of LaCrosse, struck the car from the rear, then swerved into the southbound lane while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Sheriff Pryor says a vehicle traveling southbound swerved to avoid the semi, leading that vehicle to go off the road and crash into a field, ejecting two teens who died from their injuries. They have been identified as Anahi Garcia and Faith Dold, both 17 and from Monticello.

Three other occupants in that car were taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Three occupants that were in the northbound lane, a mother and her two children, were taken to the same hospital, according to Sheriff Pryor. The semi driver was not injured.