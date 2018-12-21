Blaze breaks out at Plainfield’s Indy Auto Guru

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A fire damaged a car dealership in Plainfield on Friday.

Crews were called to the Indy Auto Guru at 2750 E. Main St. shortly before 2 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was mostly contained to the front section of the business and firefighters had it extinguished after about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

US 40 was temporarily shut down in both directions in front of the business as crews put out the blaze and investigated.

Plainfield Fire Territory was assisted by the Washington Township, Avon, Wayne Township, Decatur Township and Danville fire departments.