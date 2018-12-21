× 6 people in custody after shot is fired at Lawrence detective in unmarked vehicle

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Six people were arrested in Lawrence after police say a shot was fired at a detective in an unmarked vehicle Friday night.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says the shot was fired from a vehicle that was traveling on 42nd Street before stopping in front of the officer’s car around 9 p.m.

Woodruff says the officer was not injured and his car wasn’t struck.

After the shot was fired, the officer radioed for backup as he followed the car. A marked police vehicle arrived a short time later and pulled over the vehicle in question.

The six occupants inside were all arrested and at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police are working to determine who fired the shot.