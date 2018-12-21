2018 expected to be record-breaking year for holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This holiday season is expected to break travel records as millions prepare to fly and drive across the country.

Over 46 million people will fly this holiday season.

The busiest day at the Indianapolis International Airport is Friday with more than 15,000 flying. The second and third busiest days are Saturday and Sunday.

Gail Koontz was waiting for her son Friday morning. His flight had been delayed one hour from the Phoenix airport.

“It could be my last Christmas with him because he could be deployed as of next year, so we're trying to make it the best Christmas ever," Koontz said.

Another family at the airport was heading to Disney World for their Christmas vacation.

“The only reason I come here this early is to have fun,” Judy Dehart said. “We are headed to Disney World for a week so there's 10 of us going that's my family, my whole family.”

On the roads, 102.1 million people are expected to take road trips. AAA says it’s the most on the roads since it started tracking numbers in 2001.

Experts say low gas prices are also contributing to more people on the roads this year.