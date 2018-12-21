× 2 facing charges after shot is fired at Lawrence detective

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Six people were arrested in Lawrence after police say a shot was fired at a detective in an unmarked vehicle Friday night.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says the shot was fired from a vehicle that was traveling on 42nd Street before stopping in front of the officer’s car around 9 p.m.

Woodruff says the officer was not injured and his car wasn’t struck.

After the shot was fired, the officer radioed for backup as he followed the car. A marked police vehicle arrived a short time later and pulled over the vehicle in question.

The six occupants inside were all arrested and at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Lawrence police have now charged two individuals. Corey Wright, 19, is charged with possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.

A 16-year-old male juvenile is also charged with possession of a handgun without a license along with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.