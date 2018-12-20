Several vehicles crash, IMPD recovers money after pursuit on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of what looks like several vehicles crashed into two houses on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The investigation is taking place on Vermont Street, just east of Warman Street. A truck and a van crashed into one another on the side of the road. Just to the right of this crash, a garage is partially collapsed, but it’s unclear as to whether that’s related to the crash.

Police tell us the crash occurred as a result of a pursuit is still an active investigation, and we will update the story when more information becomes available.