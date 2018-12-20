Scattered rain over next 36 hours

Posted 7:52 am, December 20, 2018

A cold front is sliding our way and gathering moisture from another system near the Gulf coast.  This setup will give us on and off rain for much of Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.  Behind that cold front, a seasonable air mass will move in, ending the above average streak we’ve been enjoying. Many dry hours Thursday morning followed by scattered light to moderate rain especially after 4pm.Take along your umbrella for the few showers we’ll have today.Rain accumulations between Thursday and Friday will stay under a quarter inch for the most part.  SE of Indianapolis is where we could see more and heavier rain.
We should be dry for most of the weekend and wet weather chances are low through Christmas Day.

